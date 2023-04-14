W.W. Grainger (GWW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, W.W. Grainger (GWW) closed at $651.11, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of maintenance and other supplies had lost 5.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 0.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from W.W. Grainger as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. On that day, W.W. Grainger is projected to report earnings of $8.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.07 billion, up 11.6% from the year-ago period.

GWW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $33.29 per share and revenue of $16.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.24% and +8.54%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for W.W. Grainger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. W.W. Grainger is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, W.W. Grainger is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.43. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.76.

Investors should also note that GWW has a PEG ratio of 1.49 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Industrial Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

