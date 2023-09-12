W.W. Grainger (GWW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

W.W. Grainger (GWW) closed at $686.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of maintenance and other supplies had lost 3.31% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from W.W. Grainger as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.89, up 7.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.23 billion, up 7.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $36.03 per share and revenue of $16.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.48% and +9.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for W.W. Grainger. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. W.W. Grainger currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, W.W. Grainger currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.83.

Meanwhile, GWW's PEG ratio is currently 1.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.