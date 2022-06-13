W.W. Grainger Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GWW

In trading on Monday, shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $476.15, changing hands as low as $472.38 per share. W.W. Grainger Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GWW's low point in its 52 week range is $391.16 per share, with $529.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $472.02. The GWW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

