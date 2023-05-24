News & Insights

W.T.B. Financial Corporation - (WTBFA) Declares $1.85 Dividend

May 24, 2023 — 10:40 pm EDT

W.T.B. Financial Corporation - said on May 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.85 per share ($7.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.85 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $855.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.87%.

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in W.T.B. Financial Corporation -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTBFA is 0.70%, an increase of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.38% to 30K shares.

WTBFA / W.T.B. Financial Corporation - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTBFA by 10.91% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 24.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTBFA by 26.97% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 52.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTBFA by 74,608.05% over the last quarter.

USCAX - Small Cap Stock Fund Shares holds 1K shares.

MASCX - Victory Munder Small Cap Growth Fund holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

