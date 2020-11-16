W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GRA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.38, the dividend yield is 2.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GRA was $54.38, representing a -25.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.36 and a 103.29% increase over the 52 week low of $26.75.

GRA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). GRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.21. Zacks Investment Research reports GRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -40.41%, compared to an industry average of -3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GRA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

