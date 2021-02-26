W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 01, 2021

W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GRA was $59.6, representing a -8.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.93 and a 122.8% increase over the 52 week low of $26.75.

GRA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). GRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.03. Zacks Investment Research reports GRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 44.79%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GRA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.