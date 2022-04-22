W.R. Berkley (WRB) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB is slated to report first-quarter 2022 earnings on Apr 25 before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise in all quarters of 2021.

Factors to Consider

Gross premiums written in the first quarter of 2022 are likely to have benefited from strong performing professional liability, commercial auto, other liability and short-tail lines in the Insurance segment as well as an increase in property reinsurance, and monoline excess and casualty reinsurance in the Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segments.



Higher income from investment funds is likely to have aided improvement in net investment income. However, a decrease in income from fixed-maturity securities due to lower investment yields is expected to have weighed on the upside.



The expense ratio is likely to have improved on a rate rise in its business mix, an increase in net premiums earned and lower cost due to less-than-normal travel and entertainment.



Continued share buybacks are likely to have provided an additional upside to the bottom line.



Expenses are expected to have risen on higher losses and loss expenses and other operating costs and expenses and expenses from non-insurance businesses.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 92 cents, indicating a 27.8% increase from the year-ago quarter reported number.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for W.R. Berkley this time around. A stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This is not the case as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: W.R. Berkley has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 92 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

W.R. Berkley Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

W.R. Berkley Corporation price-eps-surprise | W.R. Berkley Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: W.R. Berkley currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Some insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around are:



The Hanover Insurance Group THG has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for THG’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.85, indicating an increase of 71.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



THG delivered an earnings beat in all quarters of 2021.



Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +5.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allstate’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.08, indicating a decrease of 49.6% from the year-ago reported figure.



Allstate beat earnings estimates in two of the three reported quarters of 2021 while missing in one.



ProAssurance Corporation PRA has an Earnings ESP of +27.54% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRA’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 17 cents, indicating an increase of 325% from the year-ago reported figure.



ProAssurance beat earnings estimates in all quarters of 2021.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.