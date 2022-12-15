W.R. Berkley (WRB) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

W.R. Berkley (WRB) closed the most recent trading day at $72.05, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurance company had gained 1.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.14%.

W.R. Berkley will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, W.R. Berkley is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.92 billion, up 13.9% from the year-ago period.

WRB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $11.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.18% and +18.97%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.R. Berkley. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. W.R. Berkley currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, W.R. Berkley currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.66.

We can also see that WRB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

