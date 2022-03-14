W.R. Berkley (WRB) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of W.R. Berkley (WRB)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 4.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $95.25 in the previous session. W.R. Berkley has gained 14.6% since the start of the year compared to the -6.8% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 7.4% return for the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 27, 2022, W.R. Berkley reported EPS of $1.53 versus consensus estimate of $1.21.

For the current fiscal year, W.R. Berkley is expected to post earnings of $5.43 per share on $10.53 billion in revenues. This represents a 6.47% change in EPS on a 13.76% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.90 per share on $12.1 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.58% and 14.91%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

W.R. Berkley may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

W.R. Berkley has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 17.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 13.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 15.4X versus its peer group's average of 12.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, W.R. Berkley currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if W.R. Berkley passes the test. Thus, it seems as though W.R. Berkley shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does WRB Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of WRB have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI). SIGI has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 7.59%, and for the current fiscal year, SIGI is expected to post earnings of $5.85 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. have gained 8.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 14.23X and a P/CF of 11.25X.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is in the top 26% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for WRB and SIGI, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

