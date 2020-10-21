W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

W.R. Berkley Corporation’s WRB third-quarter 2020 operating income of 65 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 4.8%. However, the bottom line plunged 22.6% year over year due to higher catastrophe losses. The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the company’s results.

W.R. Berkley Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

W.R. Berkley Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | W.R. Berkley Corporation Quote

Behind the Headlines

W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written for the quarter under review were $1.9 billion, up 7.4% year over year, primarily due to higher premiums written at the Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment.



Operating revenues came in at $2 billion, up 1.9% year over year, on the back of higher net premiums written. Moreover, the top line beat the consensus estimate by 0.4%.



Investment income decreased 11.8% year over year to $142.7 million.

Total expenses increased 4% to $1.8 billion, primarily due to higher losses and loss expenses, other operating costs and expenses and interest expense.



Catastrophe losses of $72.7 million in the quarter widened from $31.5 million incurred in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability) was 93.7%, deteriorated 10 basis points (bps) year over year.

Segment Details

Net premiums written at the Insurance segment increased 6.5% year over year to $1.6 billion in the quarter, primarily due to higher short-tail lines, commercial automobile and professional liability. Combined ratio deteriorated 110 bps to 94.1%.



Net premiums written in the Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment increased 13.7% year over year to $251 million on higher casualty reinsurance, monoline excess, and property reinsurance. Combined ratio improved 800 bps to 90.3%.

Financial Update

W.R. Berkley exited the third quarter with total assets worth $28.2 billion, up 5.9% from year-end 2020.



Tangible book value per share increased 1.6% from 2019 end to $32.38 as of Sep 30, 2020.



Cash flow from operations was $557 million in the third quarter of 2020, up 41.9% year over year.



The company’s return on equity contracted 220 bps to 10%.



The company repurchased shares for $13 million.

W.R. Berkley currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Performance of Some Other Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported third-quarter results so far, The Progressive Corporation PGR and The Travelers Companies TRV beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings.

Upcoming Release

RLI Corporation RLI will release third-quarter 2020 earnings on Oct 21 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at a loss of 10 cents per share.

