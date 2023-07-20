W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, W.R. Berkley (WRB) reported revenue of $2.94 billion, up 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.14, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was +6.54%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how W.R. Berkley performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined Ratio - Total : 91.1% compared to the 90.57% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 91.1% compared to the 90.57% average estimate based on four analysts. Expense Ratio : 28% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 28.63%.

: 28% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 28.63%. Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment (Underwriting Ratios) : 63.1% compared to the 61.72% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 63.1% compared to the 61.72% average estimate based on four analysts. Net investment income : $245.15 million compared to the $233.68 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $245.15 million compared to the $233.68 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net premiums earned : $2.55 billion versus $2.53 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.55 billion versus $2.53 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues from non-insurance businesses : $113.91 million compared to the $138.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $113.91 million compared to the $138.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. Insurance service fees : $25.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.59 million.

: $25.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.59 million. Net investment gains (losses)- Net realized gains on investment sales : $68.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$34.60 million.

: $68.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$34.60 million. Net premiums earned- Insurance : $2.25 billion compared to the $2.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.25 billion compared to the $2.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net premiums earned- Reinsurance: $306.33 million versus $311.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of W.R. Berkley have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.