W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

W.R. Berkley Corporation’s WRB first-quarter 2020 operating income of 69 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The bottom line also plunged 26.6% year over year.

Nevertheless, the company benefited from high premiums and strong net investment income. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on the company’s results.

Behind the Headlines

Operating revenues of nearly $2 billion were up 2.6% year over year. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%.

W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were $1.8 billion, up nearly 8% year over year. Higher premiums written at both the Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segments contributed to this upside.

Net investment income improved 10.4% year over year to $174.8 million.

Total expenses moved up 6.4% to $1.8 billion, primarily on higher losses and loss expenses and expenses from non-insurance businesses.

Catastrophe loss totaled $87.9 million in the quarter, which reflects a whopping rise of 594.2% year over year. Creation of provision for handling COVID-19 related claims primarily led to increased catastrophe loss.

Consolidated combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability) was 96.9%, deteriorating 260 basis points (bps) year over year.

Segmental Details

Net premiums written at the Insurance segment grew 5.7% year over year to $1.6 billion in the quarter. Combined ratio deteriorated 240 bps year over year to 96.4%.

Net premiums written in the Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment increased 23.7% year over year to $262.5 million. Combined ratio deteriorated 380 bps year over year to 100.6%.

Financial Update

W.R. Berkley exited the first quarter with total assets worth $26.1 billion, down 2.1% from the 2019-end figure.

Book value per share declined 7.8% from the level at 2019 end to $30.55 as of Mar 31, 2020.

Cash flow from operations totaled $152.6 million in the quarter, which surged 94.8% year over year.

In the quarter under review, the company’s negative return on equity (ROE) of 0.3% compares unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s ROE of 13.3%.

Share Repurchase and Dividend Update

In the first quarter, W.R. Berkley bought back shares worth $203 million returned $20 million of ordinary dividends to its shareholders.

