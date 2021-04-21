W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y

W.R. Berkley Corporation’s WRB first-quarter 2021 operating income of $1.08 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.3%. The bottom line also increased 56.5% year over year.



The company benefited from high premiums, lower catastrophe loss and improving combined ratio, partially offset by lower investment income.

Behind the Headlines

Operating revenues of nearly $2.1 billion were up 6.7% year over year due to higher net premiums earned.



W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were $2 billion, up nearly 11.1% year over year. Higher premiums written at both the Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segments contributed to this upside.



Net investment income declined 9.3% year over year to $158.6 million.



Total expenses moved up 2.4% to $1.9 billion, primarily on higher losses and loss expenses and other operating costs and expenses.



Catastrophe loss totaled $35.8 million in the quarter, which reflects a decline of 54.5% year over year.



Consolidated combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability) was 90.1%, improving 680 basis points (bps) year over year.

Segmental Details

Net premiums written at the Insurance segment grew 9.9% year over year to $1.7 billion in the quarter. Combined ratio improved 580 bps year over year to 90.6%.



Net premiums written in the Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment increased 18.2% year over year to $310.2 million. Combined ratio improved 1320 bps year over year to 87.4%.

Financial Update

W.R. Berkley exited the first quarter with total assets worth $29.8 billion, up 4.3% from the 2020-end figure.



Book value per share increased 1.9% from the level at 2020 end to $36.16 as of Mar 31, 2021.



Cash flow from operations totaled $310.9 million in the quarter, which surged 103.8% year over year.



In the quarter under review, the company’s return on equity (ROE) of 14.5% compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s negative ROE of 0.3%.

Share Repurchase and Dividend Update

In the first quarter, W.R. Berkley bought back shares worth $30 million and paid $21 million in dividends to its shareholders.

Zacks Rank

W.R. Berkley carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Some Other Insurers

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.72 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78.



The Travelers Companies’ TRV first-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $2.73 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44.

Upcoming Release

RLI Corporation RLI is set to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 21. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is pegged at 74 cents, suggesting growth of 12.1% year over year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV): Free Stock Analysis Report



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): Free Stock Analysis Report



RLI Corp. (RLI): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Free Stock Analysis Report



