W.R. Berkley (WRB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

W.R. Berkley (WRB) closed the most recent trading day at $73.91, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurance company had lost 1.79% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 3.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from W.R. Berkley as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect W.R. Berkley to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.92 billion, up 13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $11.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.18% and +18.97%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for W.R. Berkley. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. W.R. Berkley is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, W.R. Berkley is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.11, which means W.R. Berkley is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that WRB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

