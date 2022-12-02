W.R. Berkley (WRB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

W.R. Berkley (WRB) closed at $75.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the insurance company had gained 0.95% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.93% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from W.R. Berkley as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, W.R. Berkley is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.8 billion, up 9.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $10.65 billion, which would represent changes of +26.18% and +15.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.R. Berkley should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. W.R. Berkley is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, W.R. Berkley currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.67, so we one might conclude that W.R. Berkley is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that WRB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

