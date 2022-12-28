W.R. Berkley (WRB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, W.R. Berkley (WRB) closed at $72.80, marking a -1.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurance company had lost 1.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

W.R. Berkley will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 3.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.92 billion, up 13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $11.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.18% and +18.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.R. Berkley. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. W.R. Berkley is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note W.R. Berkley's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.11.

We can also see that WRB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

