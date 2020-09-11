W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WRB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $62.37, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRB was $62.37, representing a -21.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.92 and a 44.88% increase over the 52 week low of $43.05.

WRB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Chubb Limited (CB). WRB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.83. Zacks Investment Research reports WRB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.59%, compared to an industry average of -4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WRB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WRB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WRB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYF with an increase of 14.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WRB at 1.64%.

