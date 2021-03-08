W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WRB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WRB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRB was $72.96, representing a -0.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.16 and a 69.48% increase over the 52 week low of $43.05.

WRB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). WRB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.84. Zacks Investment Research reports WRB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 56.79%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

This marks the 4th quarter that WRB has paid the same dividend.

