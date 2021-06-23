W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WRB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 425% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $74.24, the dividend yield is 3.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRB was $74.24, representing a -9.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.43 and a 35.03% increase over the 52 week low of $54.98.

WRB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). WRB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.09. Zacks Investment Research reports WRB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 71.55%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WRB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

