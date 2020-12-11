W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WRB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WRB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.84, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRB was $64.84, representing a -18.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.92 and a 50.62% increase over the 52 week low of $43.05.

WRB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). WRB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.79. Zacks Investment Research reports WRB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -29.04%, compared to an industry average of -11.4%.

