W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WRB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 769.23% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $78.85, the dividend yield is 5.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRB was $78.85, representing a -7.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.93 and a 28.23% increase over the 52 week low of $61.49.

WRB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). WRB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.57. Zacks Investment Research reports WRB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 105.06%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wrb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WRB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WRB as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KIE with an increase of 3.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WRB at 2.23%.

