W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, W.P. Carey (WPC) closed at $70.71, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.93% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, up 1.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $433.28 million, up 25.81% from the prior-year quarter.

WPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.34 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.95% and +18.01%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. W.P. Carey is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note W.P. Carey's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.97, which means W.P. Carey is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that WPC currently has a PEG ratio of 8.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

