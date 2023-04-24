W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the most recent trading day at $73.05, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 5.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, down 2.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $419.82 million, up 20.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.34 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion, which would represent changes of +0.95% and +18.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher within the past month. W.P. Carey is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, W.P. Carey currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.93, which means W.P. Carey is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that WPC has a PEG ratio of 10.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

