W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed at $80.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.

W.P. Carey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, down 0.77% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $398.15 million, up 6.21% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% lower within the past month. W.P. Carey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, W.P. Carey is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.66, which means W.P. Carey is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that WPC currently has a PEG ratio of 12.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

