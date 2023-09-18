W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed at $63.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

W.P. Carey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, W.P. Carey is projected to report earnings of $1.36 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $459.02 million, up 19.65% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.36 per share and revenue of $1.81 billion, which would represent changes of +1.32% and +22.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. W.P. Carey currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.2, so we one might conclude that W.P. Carey is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, WPC's PEG ratio is currently 6.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

