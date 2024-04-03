W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the most recent trading day at $54.94, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.87% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of W.P. Carey in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect W.P. Carey to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.16%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $400.98 million, indicating a 6.27% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.49% and -5.85%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. W.P. Carey is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.65. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.29 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that WPC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

