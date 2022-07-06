W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed at $81.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.16% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 8.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

W.P. Carey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, W.P. Carey is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $333.31 million, up 4.25% from the year-ago period.

WPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.58% and +5.06%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. W.P. Carey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, W.P. Carey is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.75.

Meanwhile, WPC's PEG ratio is currently 8.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.4 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

