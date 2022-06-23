W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the most recent trading day at $84.94, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, W.P. Carey is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $333.31 million, up 4.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion, which would represent changes of +3.58% and +5.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. W.P. Carey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, W.P. Carey currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.41.

Investors should also note that WPC has a PEG ratio of 9.02 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

