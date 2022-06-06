W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, W.P. Carey (WPC) closed at $82.06, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 6.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

W.P. Carey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 1.57% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $333.31 million, up 4.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion, which would represent changes of +3.58% and +5.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. W.P. Carey is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, W.P. Carey is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.18, so we one might conclude that W.P. Carey is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that WPC has a PEG ratio of 8.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

