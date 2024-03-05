W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, W.P. Carey (WPC) reached $56.78, with a -0.98% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of W.P. Carey in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect W.P. Carey to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.16%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $400.98 million, indicating a 6.27% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.74 per share and a revenue of $1.64 billion, indicating changes of -8.49% and -5.85%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. W.P. Carey currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, W.P. Carey is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.11. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.19 of its industry.

It's also important to note that WPC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 7. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.