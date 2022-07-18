W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the most recent trading day at $83.16, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.02%.

W.P. Carey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 1.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $331.93 million, up 3.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.22 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion, which would represent changes of +3.78% and +4.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% lower. W.P. Carey is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.65.

Meanwhile, WPC's PEG ratio is currently 8.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.