W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the most recent trading day at $82.05, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 1.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $333.31 million, up 4.25% from the prior-year quarter.

WPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.58% and +5.06%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. W.P. Carey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, W.P. Carey is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.53.

It is also worth noting that WPC currently has a PEG ratio of 8.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.