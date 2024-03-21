W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Moves 0.32%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw W.P. Carey (WPC) ending at $56.50, denoting a +0.32% adjustment from its last day's close. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.68%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 0.98% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of W.P. Carey in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, down 9.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $400.98 million, down 6.27% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion, indicating changes of -8.49% and -5.85%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, W.P. Carey possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, W.P. Carey currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.53.

Meanwhile, WPC's PEG ratio is currently 0.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. WPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, finds itself in the bottom 47% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

