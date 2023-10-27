W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, W.P. Carey (WPC) closed at $53.12, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.65%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of W.P. Carey in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect W.P. Carey to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.94%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $459.46 million, showing a 19.77% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.20 per share and a revenue of $1.76 billion, indicating changes of -1.7% and +19.14%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. At present, W.P. Carey boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that W.P. Carey has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.24 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.78.

Also, we should mention that WPC has a PEG ratio of 5.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.06.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

