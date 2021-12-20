W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed at $79.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, up 5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $338.56 million, up 10.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.01 per share and revenue of $1.3 billion, which would represent changes of +5.7% and +8.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. W.P. Carey is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note W.P. Carey's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.98. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.18.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

