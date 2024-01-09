W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the latest trading day at $66.81, indicating a -0.1% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 6.41% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of W.P. Carey in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect W.P. Carey to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.2%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $424.88 million, showing a 5.53% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.7% higher within the past month. W.P. Carey is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.11. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.27.

Investors should also note that WPC has a PEG ratio of 8.16 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.43.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

