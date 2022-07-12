W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed at $82.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect W.P. Carey to post earnings of $1.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $331.93 million, up 3.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.22 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.78% and +4.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% lower within the past month. W.P. Carey is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, W.P. Carey currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.57.

Meanwhile, WPC's PEG ratio is currently 8.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

