W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw W.P. Carey (WPC) ending at $65.14, denoting a -1.38% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.54%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of W.P. Carey in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.21, reflecting a 6.2% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $428.15 million, reflecting a 6.34% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, W.P. Carey holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, W.P. Carey is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.13. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.

We can also see that WPC currently has a PEG ratio of 8.17. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.51 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

