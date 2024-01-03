W.P. Carey (WPC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with W.P. Carey (WPC) standing at $64.54, reflecting a -1.94% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.8% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.18%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 2.05% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 5.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of W.P. Carey in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, down 6.2% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $424.88 million, reflecting a 5.53% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.7% upward. W.P. Carey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note W.P. Carey's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.24.

Meanwhile, WPC's PEG ratio is currently 8.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.37 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.