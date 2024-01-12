W.P. Carey (WPC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw W.P. Carey (WPC) ending at $67.37, denoting a +1.19% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.02%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 1.82% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 0.69% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

The upcoming earnings release of W.P. Carey will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.21, reflecting a 6.2% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $428.15 million, indicating a 6.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.7% higher. Right now, W.P. Carey possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note W.P. Carey's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.33.

Also, we should mention that WPC has a PEG ratio of 8.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.