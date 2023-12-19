W.P. Carey (WPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, W.P. Carey (WPC) reached $64.52, with a +0.94% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 12.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 7.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of W.P. Carey in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.20, showcasing a 6.98% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $423.19 million, indicating a 5.11% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.20 per share and a revenue of $1.76 billion, representing changes of -1.7% and +19.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. W.P. Carey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.29. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.69 of its industry.

One should further note that WPC currently holds a PEG ratio of 7.11. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.52 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

