W.P. Carey (WPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, W.P. Carey (WPC) closed at $72.04, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, up 1.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $442.38 million, up 28.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.36 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion, which would represent changes of +1.32% and +21.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.48% higher. W.P. Carey currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.91, so we one might conclude that W.P. Carey is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that WPC has a PEG ratio of 8.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

