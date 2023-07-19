W.P. Carey (WPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the most recent trading day at $70.68, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.41% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

W.P. Carey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2023. On that day, W.P. Carey is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $442.38 million, up 28.45% from the prior-year quarter.

WPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.36 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.32% and +21.36%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.48% higher. W.P. Carey is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.76.

We can also see that WPC currently has a PEG ratio of 8.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.