W.P. Carey (WPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, W.P. Carey (WPC) closed at $83.66, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.82% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2022. On that day, W.P. Carey is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $331.93 million, up 3.82% from the year-ago period.

WPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.22 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.78% and +4.97%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.59% lower. W.P. Carey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.03.

Meanwhile, WPC's PEG ratio is currently 8.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. WPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.