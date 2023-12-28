W.P. Carey (WPC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the latest trading day at $65.68, indicating a +0.21% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.04% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 5.39% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 8.22% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of W.P. Carey in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.21, indicating a 6.2% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $424.88 million, indicating a 5.53% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion, which would represent changes of -1.51% and +18.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.2% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, W.P. Carey possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, W.P. Carey is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.58. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.68 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that WPC has a PEG ratio of 7.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.48.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

