W.P. Carey (WPC) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed at $62.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.3%.

The the stock of real estate investment trust has fallen by 4% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of W.P. Carey in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 9, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.21, indicating a 6.2% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $428.15 million, showing a 6.34% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. W.P. Carey is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, W.P. Carey is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.09. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.75.

Also, we should mention that WPC has a PEG ratio of 7.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.48 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 104, this industry ranks in the top 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.