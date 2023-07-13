W.P. Carey (WPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the most recent trading day at $69.68, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

W.P. Carey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect W.P. Carey to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $442.38 million, up 28.45% from the year-ago period.

WPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.36 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.32% and +21.36%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.58% higher. W.P. Carey is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, W.P. Carey currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.68, so we one might conclude that W.P. Carey is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, WPC's PEG ratio is currently 8.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

