W.P. Carey (WPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, W.P. Carey (WPC) closed at $85.13, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 7.71% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 6.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

W.P. Carey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, down 0.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $398.15 million, up 6.21% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. W.P. Carey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that W.P. Carey has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.95 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.25.

It is also worth noting that WPC currently has a PEG ratio of 13.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

