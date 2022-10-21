W.P. Carey (WPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the most recent trading day at $70.85, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 10.92% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 5.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

W.P. Carey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 4.03% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $378.91 million, up 16.32% from the year-ago period.

WPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.24 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.17% and +10.13%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. W.P. Carey is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.43, which means W.P. Carey is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that WPC currently has a PEG ratio of 6.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



