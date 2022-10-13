W.P. Carey (WPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the most recent trading day at $71.16, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 16.25% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 12.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 4.03% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $378.91 million, up 16.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.24 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion, which would represent changes of +4.17% and +10.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. W.P. Carey is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, W.P. Carey is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.29, which means W.P. Carey is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that WPC currently has a PEG ratio of 6.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC): Free Stock Analysis Report



